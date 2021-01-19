Outrage as Makandiwa blames vaccines for poverty in Africa

POPULAR Zimbabwean prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church (UFIC) has sensationally blamed vaccines for Africa’s poverty, suffering and underachievement.

The charismatic man of the cloth who was speaking about the Covid-19 vaccine went on to claim that the previous vaccines – which have been administered to Africans since birth – have distorted their DNA.

Makandiwa also claimed that the DNA of Africans has also been tampered in the search for the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is not the first time that Prophet Makandiwa, who commands a huge following and leads one of Zimbabwe’s biggest congregations, has said something controversial about the coronavirus.

In April last year the flamboyant prophet declared that his followers would be spared from the coronavirus.

Dear Emmanuel Makandiwa followers. Immunization boosts one immune system. It does no involve changing anyone’s DNA. Tell your Papa that his concerns come from a position of ignorance. — Thabisa Sibanda (@SibandaSibbs) January 19, 2021

Speaking during a broadcast, Makandiwa declared that everyone who heard his voice during that sermon would be spared from the disease.

Prophet Makandiwa declared that “everyone under the sound of my voice” will be spared because Jesus was involved in what his church was doing. Makandiwa also warned that other people would not be able to find “this freedom” in a pharmacy.

After Makandiwa’s video started circulating on social media, many people called for the Man of God to be censured for spreading false information.

The critics argued that due to his massive following, Makandiwa’s words had the potential to undermine public health as his followers always take his words to be gospel. – iHarare