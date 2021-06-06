Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies a week before birthday

HARARE – Nigerian pastor TB Joshua died on Saturday at the age of 57.

Details of his death have not been disclosed.

In a statement TB Joshua Ministeries said: “God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on Earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

“TB Joshua leaves “a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn”.

“The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.”

In April this year, online video-streaming platform YouTube suspended the popular Nigerian TV evangelist’s account, over allegations of hate speech.

According to a BBC report, a rights body filed a complaint after reviewing at least seven videos showing the preacher conducting prayers to “cure” gay people.

In March last year, Joshua “predicted” that the coronavirus would disappear on March 27.