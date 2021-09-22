Mwazha’s sons battles for church shrines

African Apostolic church leader, Paul Mwazha had to seek the hand of the High court in a bid to stop war between his sons and holding pilgrimages at church shrines which were scheduled for this week.

Mwazha’s second son and faction leader Alfred Kushamisa has invited members of the church to attend church pilgrimages scheduled to be held this week and next week.

This move violates the High court order which barred both parties from accessing church shrines at Ndarikure Shashe in Midlands and Mapembe in Manicaland, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Mwazha wants all gatherings cancelled pending the finalisation of the leadership wrangle to curb possible violent clashes between the sons at the shrines.