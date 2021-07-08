Mourners vomit ’blood and other substances’ at TB Joshua funeral

Cape Town – Mourners have allegedly vomited blood and other poisonous substances at the week-long funeral service of Nigerian pastor and televangelist TB Joshua as he lies in state at his church, The Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos. A tweet posted by the church on Thursday afternoon reads: “Further manifestation of God’s power at the lying-in-state programme for Prophet T.B. Joshua as more people fall under the influence of the Holy Ghost, vomiting blood and other poisonous substances at the lying-in-state programme for Prophet T.B. Joshua. #TBJoshuaLegacy”.

Hundreds of mourners filled the SCOAN on Thursday, for day four of the week-long funeral, to pay their final respects to the controversial pastor who died on June 5 shortly after a live broadcast. According to images posted on Joshua’s official Twitter page, Joshua can be seen lying in glass casket state wearing white pants, a white shirt and white shoes. According to reports out of Lagos, Joshua’s body was escorted by a motorcade of motorcycles during the procession to The SCOAN, in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos. Escort motorcycles leading the way during the procession to The SCOAN, Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Nigeria. #TBJoshuaLegacy pic.twitter.com/CSimJp5BVv — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) July 8, 2021