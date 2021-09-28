Mnangagwa allies: ZCC leader Mutendi prays for Prophet Uebert Angel

“We don’t resurrect those things. If someone purports to be a prophet and remind people about Gukurahundi, are there not other things to remind our people today. Which country does not have a dark past? Even England, Germany or America without blood (sic),” said Mutendi last year.

Mutendi is known for his controversial statements over the ZANU PF sponsored Gukurahundi genocide that claimed the lives of more than 20 000 people of Matabeleland and Midlands in the 1980s.

Pictures of the controversial Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) laying hands on the Good News Church leader Prophet Uebert Angel have since gone viral on the internet after the latter posted them on Monday.

His Eminence, the Bishop, Nehemiah Mutendi, is a force that has made and continues to make a mark in this ion that can never be erased.

It was a thing made in the heavens to meet him again yesterday after many years – you see I did my ‘A’ Levels at Mutendi High School after completing my ‘O’ Levels at St Anthony’s High School in Masvingo (Where God Comes From).

That means I passed through his hands and his tutelage. Meeting him brought all sorts of memories and exposed his love for his country, his people and people of God around the world. He spoke with wisdom of Patriarchs and prayed for me with power and his words were simple but powerful and, if I may say so myself, straight to the heart of the matter.

My father in the Lord, Pastor Chris, taught me how to honour vessels that have been sent as signs on this earth by God and Bishop Mutendi is a sign and a wonder-God’s sent man. He is a voice of God and an enigma and to ignore him or not to realise it, is to make the worst mistake that anyone gifted with the spiritual ears of my calibre could make. I am happy I made the decision to meet him and be prayed for and also get the time to honour him in my own way. Thank you Bishop for allowing me into your presence- I am forever grateful.