Mkandiwa donates to Mnangagwa

UFIC leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has reportedly donated a number of items to the First Lady of Zimbabwe (FLoZ) Auxilia Mnangagwa to assist the under privileged people during the deadly Coronavirus.

According to a shadowy investigative group Team Pachedu, Makandiwa donated to Mrs. Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation 100 tonnes of maize meal, 5 tonnes sugar beans, 5 tonnes sugar, 5 thousand bars of laundry soap and other things.

Team Pachedu @PacheduZW Makandiwa has donated to Mrs. Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation 100 tonnes of maize meal, 5 tonnes sugar beans, 5 tonnes sugar, 5 thousand bars of laundry soap and other things.#Zimbabwe

The clergyman is known for his philanthropist works which are implemented in various areas in the country.

He was one of the major donors during the Cyclone Idai that destroyed home in Manicaland and left a number of people deceased.