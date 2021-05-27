Man fasts 40 days to get Lamborghini from God

HARARE – A man in Zimbabwe tried to fast for 40 days so God would gift him and his girlfriend a “dream” Lamborghini.

The church youth leader from Zimbabwe was desperate to get an Italian supercar after his girlfriend told him that it was her “dream car”.

According to local media reports, the unemployed man took himself off to a mountainous area where he hid out so nobody could force him to eat as he looked for intervention from above that would give him the car.

However, he was rescued over a month later looking “frail and almost unrecognisable”.

The unnamed man was taken to hospital where he is now beginning to recover, with kindly churchgoers helping to pay for his medical bills.

His church leader told the Mbare Times newspaper: “He should at least have fasted for a job since he is unemployed.