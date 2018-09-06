Makandiwa Speaks On Sanctions

Speaking to congregants at the United Family International Church’s Chitungwiza Basilica on Sunday, Emmanuel Makandiwa said Zimbabwe will prosper soon despite the sanctions on the country.

Makandiwa said those countries which fail to handle Zimbabwe’s matters will go down. Said Makandiwa:

Sanctions is not an economic term, it’s witchcraft. It means whatever power you have it will not work for you. We know how sanctions can destroy any nation regardless of who is in charge.

But I believe that God has this country at heart and it is this God who is returning the country to prosperity. Zimbabwe will prosper very soon. There is no country with the word of God such as this one. God is about to do something.

Kune dzimwe nyika dzichasara nemakey muhomwe asi chain dzakadonha kare. (Some of these countries will have the fallacy that their sanctions are still having an effect when in fact Zimbabwe would have escaped such bondage.) Zimbabwe has now become a very sensitive nation.

It will cause other nations to go down if these nations are not careful. There are fortified nations that never had problems in the past, but they have to be very careful now in the way they handle Zimbabwe’s matters.