Kanye West performing at televangelist Easter service

“Jesus Is King” rapper Kanye West is reportedly set to perform at a televangelist’s virtual Easter service this weekend.

The 42-year-old rapper – who holds his own Sunday Services in Los Angeles – is said to be participating in 57-year-old televangelist Joel Osteen’s broadcast to celebrate the Christian festival.

A source told People magazine: “Yes, it’s true. Things are still up in the air about logistics, but it looks like it’s going to work out. Joel asked him and he jumped at the chance…

“Kanye has been wanting to do something during the quarantine and he feels like it’ll be a good way to be a blessing to other people.”

Osteen’s non-denominational church regularly livestream’s services to millions of followers, and this weekend the Lakewood website has confirmed broadcasts for 7pm on Saturday and 8.30am and 11am on Sunday.

A message on the church’s website reads: “This is a great OPPORTUNITY to bring the message of hope to our neighbors, friends, and family.

“We want to encourage you to invite, share and re-post with as many people as possible.

“People are needing the hope we have in Jesus more than ever before. (sic)”

Late last year, it was reported the pair had struck up a friendship, with Kanye keen to work with Joel in the future.

An insider said at the time: “[Kanye] is very interested in going and spending more time with Joel.

“They are friends. They message each other a lot. They have deep conversations…

“He wants to learn how other churches do things. He wants to spend time with other Christian leaders. He’s open for tips and guidance. This is all very important to Ye.”

Meanwhile, Joel has been open about his friendship with the “Jesus Is King” hitmaker.

He explained: “It just felt right to me because … I’m a believer in people, and I found him to be very genuine and just a fantastic person.”