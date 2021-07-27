Johanne Masowe Church leader arrested for violating covid-19 regulations

TWO Johanne Masowe Church leaders have been arrested for holding a church service in violation of the Covid-19 regulations.

Police confirmed the arrest which occurred on Friday last week.

“On 23/07/21 Police in Chitungwiza arrested Clyton Makavi (35) and Tendai Zhakata (30) for leading a Johanne Masowe church service at an open space in Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza with approximately 23 members comprising men and women.

“The ZRP warns the public against breaching Covid-19 regulations by holding church services,” said the police.

Government has banned gatherings including churches as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. Some members of the apostolic sect continue to conduct services in violation of Covid-19 regulations.