Chivhu prophet ‘pulls woman’ from mermaids

CHIVHU – A 34-year-old woman from Buhera under chief Makumbe who claims to have mysteriously disappeared for two weeks told The Mirror in an interview this week that she was rescued from mermaids.

Claris Chuma disappeared at Sebakwe River some three weeks backs and only came back last week.

Chuma who comes from Chief Makumbe’s area said that she disappeared mysteriously while she was fishing with her sister Melody Chuma.

“A whirlwind engulfed the place and when I turned back to look for my sister, she was nowhere to be found,” said Melody.

Claris’s aunt Angeline Nyamanda said her niece went missing for two weeks. She said she did not believe in mermaids and she suspected that Claris had run away somewhere.

“Claris went missing and but I could not believe she was taken by a mermaids. I told myself she had run away somewhere. We went to churches to seek for help, some churches claimed two beasts for us to find our daughter and we were willing to pay,” said Nyamanda.

Melody said that she went to a Johanne Masowe echishanu prophet Madzibaba Edborn on a different mission and was told that her sister was alive, living with mermaids.

“The prophet, church members and the family prayed at the river. After prayers the water was dark and cycling. The prophet instructed the family to look in the water and saw Clara lying in a cave under the water.

People continued to pray intensely she came out miraculously, holding a basket full of traditional medicines, snails and her body was white in colour. The family was instructed by the prophet not to touch the body but to spit on whilst people were singing and she wakes up.

“The whirlwind engulfed me and I fell into the small river, I was taken by three girls with long hair which stretches to its bottom half. I was taken to a place under the water for two weeks and was forced to eat fish, snails and was threatened that if l refuse to eat I could die. – Masvingo Mirror