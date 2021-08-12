Chamisa’s reaction to govt directive to allow vaccinated to attend church

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has opened a pandora’s box by implying that the government directive to allow only those fully vaccinated to attend church services will backfire with the government leadership facing the wrath of God as happened to King Herod.

Without mentioning the government directive announced yesterday Chamisa tweeted: “Now about that time Herod the king stretched forth his hands to vex and harass certain of the church. When Herod stretches forth his hand to vex the church..then Herod was eaten by worms and died. Acts 12:1 Blessed day friends.”

There was a series of tweets praising Chamisa for his leadership and his prophetic message but @EMatembudze responded: “Mdara ndati ndikuudzei amufe makatonga Zimbabwe imi.. Mukaitonga ndobuda oh ndopika!”

Kutsawa Kutsa said: “VaChamisa ndosapota asi apa pekuda kuzowanza zvekutaura zvechurch zvaasinganzwisisi unenge uchingomura Mwari kunge mukoma vakouyuwoo. Anoti hurumende yke inokunda yaMwari.ukasiya zvekutaura taura nezvaMwari manje manje munenge mapanyanga.”

SimbaRashe quipped: “Hanzvadzi yenyu iya ichiriko here.pa 2018 makati bhaiza but pa 2023 mounza please coz mucharohwa muzhangindo.”

LemigodMastadon responded: “Religion has become our biggest downfall,its why our minds continue to be in bondage coz we cannot think rationally anymore coz of Religion.”

Vaccination is voluntary but some employers and organisations are making it compulsory because those unvaccinated can be a danger to those who have been vaccinated.

More than one million Zimbabweans had been fully vaccinated by yesterday and nearly two million had received the first jab

The government intends to vaccinate about 10 million people by the end of the year to attain herd immunity.