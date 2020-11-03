Chamisa says Zimbabwe needs cleared off evil spirits

MAIN opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has said Zimbabwe needs to be exorcised by the church as it is too polarised and cannot move forward as a nation.

Chamisa said this while addressing mourners at the burial of former MDC-T proportional representation MP Fanny Chirisa in Harare on Sunday.

“The role that churches play in politics is important. This woman was a unifier and I am disappointed that Parliament is not here at the funeral. We were supposed to have Zanu-PF and MDC legislators here,” Chamisa said.

“Our country is too polarised. We have political differences, but what we don’t know is that this will end. The church must be allowed to gather even in these COVID-19 times. We need prayers to exorcise demons in this country. There are demons in our pockets, there are demons everywhere,” he said.

The MDC Alliance president said the late former President Robert Mugabe and MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai had fierce political clashes in their lifetime, and could possibly be regretting that now if they were alive.

“As we speak, Tsvangirai and Mugabe are no longer here, but they fought viciously. They could be regretting why they fought like that. We do not want that culture of fighting and failing to make the country to move forward,” he said.

Chamisa has in the past claimed that he was under siege, with State machinery being used to decimate his MDC Alliance.

He accuses government of using the police and army to decimate his party in the ongoing opposition fights that have seen 32 of his MPs recalled from Parliament by his MDC-T nemesis Thokozani Khupe. More than 160 MDC Alliance councillors have also been booted out by Khupe in a nasty fight for leadership within the MDC.

Chamisa’s party headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, has also been taken over by the MDC-T with the assistance of the police and army.

Zanu-PF has, however, distanced itself from the MDC internal fights, while the MDC-T has accused Chamisa’s party of not following the opposition constitution.