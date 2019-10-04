Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

MDC leader President Nelson Chamisa says he is praying for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have his heart softened so that he may work towards the development of the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe.

Said Chamisa, “I am praying for my Bro Pfee to have his eyes opened and heart softened, for him to appreciate that hardness of the heart profiteth no man. Heartlessness, at the end of it all, only adds more sorrow and deeper grief!”

Chamisa added that Zimbabweans must trust only in God and not put their trust in men.

“David says some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the Lord our God. They are brought down and fallen: but we are risen, and stand upright.” Psalms 20:7-8.”

Zimbabwens have been calling for President Mnangagwa and Nelson chamisa to meet and map a collec tive way forward to assist deal with the challenges affecting the country.