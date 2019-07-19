Calls to close Walter Magaya’s church mount

An opposition political party leader, Linda Masarira has called upon the founder and leader of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, Walter Magaya to close his megachurch.

This follows the leakage of n*de pictures presumed to be those of Magaya. The controversial clergyman has been making headlines in the past few weeks for wrong reasons. Writing on Twitter, Masarira said:

Honestly, Prophet Magaya owes his congregation an apology and must do the honourable thing and close his church. His pornographic pictures that have gone viral on WhatsApp are a disgrace to the Christian fraternity and all men of God. Men of God should be at least morally upright.

Two women, Sarah Maruta and Charity Dlodlo recently told a local paper that Magaya sexually abused them when they were attending his church. Surprisingly, the two women recanted of their confession, blaming the devil for using them.