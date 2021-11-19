Are Zimbabwe churches violating coronavirus lockdown regulations?

Zimbabwe churches maybe violating the coronavirus lockdown regulations by allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated congregants to mix as the law has not been relaxed, Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro told the Senate yesterday.

He was responding to a question by Senator Violet Moeketsi who wanted to know whether church congregants, vaccinated or not, could attend church together.

“The day before yesterday, His Excellency, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa said, the lockdown has been extended by two more weeks. I did not hear him say people who are attending church services should mix up regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not,” Mangwiro said.

“So, I might have missed that if he said it. Right now, we are encouraging vaccinated people to go, because if you look at the conditions for Level 2 lockdown, nothing has changed. So, let us be wary of people who just write things as sometimes they write articles which are false or things that bring despondency amongst people.”

