Apostolic churches warned on defying lockdown and social distance

APOSTOLIC sects in the country have been warned against congregating and holding prayer meetings on the mountains and in bushes as they risk spreading Covid-19.

In an interview after concerns were raised that some members of the Apostolic churches were congregating in the bushes on the outskirts of outlying suburbs such as Emganwini, Pumula, Emthunzini and Cowdray Park, Association of Apostolic Churches of Zimbabwe (AACZ) president Archbishop Tsungai Vushe said it was against the law to do so.

He warned members to be wary of the pandemic saying it was real as evidenced by the increase in deaths and rising figures of infected people.

“My advice to members and to those who approach our members seeking prayers is that they should get tested of Covid-19 first. This pandemic kills and people should adhere to the set guidelines as pronounced by the Government. Let me also hasten to say Covid-19 pandemic is there and it kills.

God helps those who help themselves, believing and listening is what made Abraham be a favourite of God. I want to call on all Christians in Zimbabwe regardless of the denomination to follow the guidelines of lockdown which were put in place by the Government and stop all gatherings because coronavirus can kill us all even if we are wearing church garments,” he said.

He added that staying at home does not mean people should not pray.

Archbishop Vushe further went on to say the Government was working hard to ensure public safety and church leaders should also help in ensuring that their congregants follow all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the virus.