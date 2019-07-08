Alleged sex predator Walter Magaya speaks to loyalists

Embattled Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya has urged Zimbabwe to seek the Lord amidst all allegations that are flying around implicating him or rape charges.

The visibly shaken Magaya who is currently in Dubai said if Zimbabweans stick to the Lord the truth will come out.

Magaya has recently been accused of two rape allegations with the victims coming out to deny the reports.

On Thursday last week, his hotel was burnt gutted by fire.

Watch the video below:

Magaya video to his followers from Dubai amid media stories about his alleged sexual abuse