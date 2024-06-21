Zimbabwean Mother and Son Plan to Marry, Sparking Controversy

Spread the love

Masvingo,– In a shocking turn of events, Betty Mbereko, a 40-year-old widow from Mwenezi in Masvingo, and her 23-year-old son, Farai Mbereko, have announced their intention to marry.

This controversial decision comes as Betty is six months pregnant with her son’s child.

Betty, who has been a widow for 12 years, has been living with her son Farai since her husband’s death. She confirmed her pregnancy and declared that marrying her son is preferable to marrying one of her late husband’s younger brothers, whom she claims are vying for her hand.

The announcement stunned the local community when Betty revealed to a village court last week that her relationship with Farai began three years ago. She justified the relationship by citing the financial and emotional struggles she endured while raising and educating her son after her husband’s death.

“I struggled alone to send my son to school and no one helped me. Now you see that my son is working and you accuse me of doing something wrong. Let me enjoy the products of my sweat,” she told the village court council.

Farai echoed his mother’s sentiments, expressing his readiness to marry her and settle the unpaid bride price owed to his maternal grandparents.

“I know my father died before he finished paying the bride price and I am prepared to pay it off,” he said. Farai also stated his desire to clarify the situation publicly to prevent accusations of promiscuity against his mother.

Local headman Nathan Muputirwa strongly opposed the union, describing it as a “bad omen.” He recalled that such actions would have been met with severe consequences in the past.

“We cannot allow this to happen in our village, mashura chaiwo aya. In the past, they would have to be killed, but today we cannot do it because we are afraid of the police,” Muputirwa stated. He ordered them to end their relationship immediately or leave the village.

Faced with this ultimatum, Betty and Farai chose to leave the village. Their current whereabouts remain undisclosed. The case has sparked widespread debate, raising questions about cultural norms, legal boundaries, and the psychological implications of their relationship.

