Zimbabwean Men Tie the Knot in Canada Amid Controversy over LGBTQ+ Rights

ONTARIO, Canada – Two Zimbabwean men, Timothy Manyengavana, a former manager at Bakers Inn, and Innocent Manyoka, a Polytechnic professor, have tied the knot in Canada, sparking discussion around LGBTQ+ rights in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

The union, celebrated under Canada’s progressive LGBTQ+ laws, highlights the stark contrast between the freedoms enjoyed in some Western countries and the restrictive legal and cultural environment in Zimbabwe and much of the African continent.

Zimbabwe, like many African nations, maintains strict anti-gay laws, with same-sex relationships criminalised under the country’s penal code. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has continued to uphold these laws, which were also strongly enforced during former President Robert Mugabe’s era. Mugabe famously referred to LGBTQ+ individuals as “worse than dogs and pigs,” a sentiment that underscores the deeply rooted stigma and hostility toward the community in the country.

Public opinion in Zimbabwe largely mirrors these laws, with the majority of citizens opposing LGBTQ+ rights due to cultural and religious beliefs. Homosexuality is often considered taboo, and open expressions of same-sex love can lead to ostracism, violence, or legal consequences.

The broader African continent shares similar views. According to a 2020 Afrobarometer survey, most African nations exhibit strong opposition to homosexuality, with many governments enacting laws that criminalise same-sex relationships. In countries such as Uganda and Nigeria, harsh penalties, including life imprisonment, are enforced for individuals found guilty of engaging in homosexual acts.

In stark contrast, countries like Canada provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, including the right to marry and adopt children. These rights have enabled individuals like Manyengavana and Manyoka to live openly and celebrate their love without fear of discrimination or persecution.

The marriage has drawn mixed reactions from Zimbabweans online, with some congratulating the couple for their courage and others criticising them for defying cultural norms.

