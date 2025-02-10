Zimbabwe records 49% surge in divorce cases

Spread the love

Zimbabwe has experienced a significant increase in divorce cases, with 3,214 recorded across the country in 2024, up from 2,149 in 2023. Despite this rise, only 1,562 of the cases have been finalised, highlighting growing pressure on both families and the judicial system.

Harare tops the list with 1,945 cases filed and 996 finalised, followed by Bulawayo, which recorded 825 cases, of which 383 were resolved. Other regions had lower figures, with Masvingo High Court recording 179 filed cases (70 finalised), Mutare High Court handling 157 cases (78 finalised), and Chinhoyi High Court processing 108 cases (35 finalised).

Experts have attributed the rise in divorce rates to various factors, including infidelity, social media misuse, financial difficulties, poor communication, lingering grudges, and gender-based violence (GBV).

Bishop Rocky Moyo, president of the Council of Churches in Africa, noted that these statistics represent deeply personal and painful family stories.

“These figures embody the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart. The causes are complex, ranging from modern life pressures to financial strains and communication breakdowns,” said Dr. Moyo.

He emphasized that marriage requires effort and highlighted the importance of spiritual unity, community support, and open dialogue to foster stronger relationships.

Ms. Sethulo Ncube, regional director of the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA), identified GBV as a significant contributor to divorces.

“Most divorces we handle are linked to GBV, infidelity, or financial concerns. The impact on children is particularly distressing, as they are often caught in the crossfire,” she said.

Bulawayo lawyer Mr. Tinashe Runganga urged couples to invest time in understanding one another before marriage.

“Many people rush into marriage for the wrong reasons, including societal pressure, financial security, or arranged unions. This often leads to disappointment and eventual divorce,” he explained.

He also pointed to the role of modern technology in exacerbating marital tensions.

“Social media, dating sites, and smartphones are breeding grounds for mistrust. Couples often hide activities on their devices, leading to suspicions, arguments, and, in some cases, GBV,” he said.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s 2016 ruling on cellphone privacy remains relevant in this context. He ruled that evidence obtained by prying into a spouse’s cellphone without permission is inadmissible in court, highlighting the sensitive nature of trust and privacy in relationships.

Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) chairperson, Mr. Winos Dube, linked rising divorce rates to long-distance relationships caused by migration.

“With many people leaving the country for work or other opportunities, long-distance relationships often become unsustainable. Trust issues and infidelity frequently arise, leading to separations,” he said.

Experts and community leaders are calling for increased access to marriage counselling, mental health support, and relationship education to combat the rising trend. They emphasize the need for open communication, financial literacy, and emotional support within marriages to help families navigate challenges.

The growing divorce rates highlight the importance of addressing underlying social, economic, and technological factors that strain relationships. With collaborative efforts, it is hoped that families can build healthier, more resilient foundations for the future.

Source – The Herald

