Woman sues hubby for lack of attention

YOU don’t love me no more!

Sithokozile Ndlovu feels she is not even a “weekend special” for her husband Ephias Ncube because since he married a second wife he has abandoned her needs.

As such Ndlovu from Ward 9 in Dobi Village in Umzingwane District has sued her polygamous husband.

Ndlovu in court papers said since the arrival of the new wife Sibusisiwe Mpofu life had been empty for her.

“I am customarily married to Ephias Ncube. He has gone violent and is always harassing me while ordering me to leave our matrimonial home. Things, however, became worse on 7 July this year when he took Sibusisiwe Mpofu as his second wife.

“My husband is no longer giving me any attention as his first wife from that day he brought Mpofu home as his second wife and this emotionally disturbs me. They are now teaming up to verbally and physically harass me while also selling the matrimonial property including cattle converting the money into their own use.

“They don’t give me any money despite the fact that I am not feeling well and I need money to buy medication,” said Ndlovu.

Ncube, however, disputed Ndlovu’s assertions that he was constantly abusing her.

“We are living amicably and I had never had any problem with her. I am also shocked why she has brought me here while accusing me of verbally and physically abusing her. She is the one who is giving me problems. Just imagine I have not had sex with her for the past eight years.

“I once took her younger sister as a second wife but she didn’t bless the relationship despite the fact we already have a child,” said Ncube.

Mpofu also disputed Ndlovu’s accusations.

The presiding magistrate Adelaide Mbeure in her ruling ordered Ncube and his second wife (Mpofu) not to verbally and physically abuse Ndlovu or threaten her in any way. – B-Metro