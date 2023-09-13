Woman attacks hubby over cheating allegations

HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned!

This adage was at play when Mirriam Moyo (32) ran amok and struck her husband, Mthokozisi Moyo with a metal rod.

This was after a heated argument over infidelity allegations.

The confrontation began when Mirriam arrived home late from town, triggering her husband’s suspicions.

Mthokozisi accused his wife of being too active outside the home, claiming it was not befitting of a married woman.

Tempers rose as Mirriam denied the allegations, leading to a physical altercation.

In a fit of rage, Mirriam attempted to strike her husband with an iron rod, but he managed to dodge before he got hit.

Undeterred, she then grabbed a metal rod that happened to be in the room and struck Mthokozisi on the head.

In retaliation, Mthokozisi also grabbed the same metal rod and struck Mirriam across the face.

Following the incident, Mthokozisi immediately reported the assault to Sauerstown Police Station leading to Mirriam’s arrest.

The case was brought before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa where Mirriam was found guilty and fined $70 000.

