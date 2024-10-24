Witness claims Webster had a woman in the flat… Details emerge about brutal attack on university student

Spread the love

A witness at the scene of an altercation between Audrey Nyasha Rwambiwa (25), a student at the Women University in Africa, and her boyfriend, Webster Mubata, revealed that Webster had another woman in their apartment during the incident.

Audrey went to a party at a friend’s house on Friday and returned home around 1 am on Saturday, which upset Webster.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the witness described the chaotic scene outside the apartment, and claimed Webster was inside the flat with another woman.

“There was another girl in the house when we arrived to help Audrey around 1 am,” the witness said.

The witness described how Audrey escaped through a window, bleeding and screaming for help. Despite her injuries, Webster refused to open the door and claimed the situation was resolved.

One neighbour, who also wished to remain anonymous, described the couple as secretive.

“They kept to themselves. We only knew they lived together, but we didn’t know much about them until this tragedy happened early Saturday morning,” the source said.

“The girl was the first to move here and then the guy joined her later.

“The issue of her coming home late, around 3 am, is rumoured to have happened a long time ago and had been long resolved.”

A former colleague of Webster also revealed his volatile temper.

“I used to work with him, and he was very short-tempered. It’s not surprising that something like this happened,” he said. Police investigations are ongoing and Webster is yet to be arrested.

H-Metro

