Wife from hell! Shoves hubby into fire for coming home at 2AM

A Blazing row turned literal in Nyamandlovu when a furious wife shoved her husband into a fireplace after accusing him of cheating for coming home in the dead of night.

Makabongwe Ngwenya (42), from Village 7B in Igusu, has been dragged before the courts after allegedly attempting to roast her 58-year-old husband, Smart Bhebhe, during a violent domestic confrontation.

Ngwenya appeared before Tredgold Magistrate Gwazemba, who remanded her in custody until 8 August, as the court tries to make sense of the fiery attack.

Prosecutor Sibusisiwe Sithole told the court that the shocking incident occurred on 2 August.

Bhebhe had just returned from the shops and was preparing to get some sleep in their kitchen hut when all hell broke loose.

Ngwenya, seething with suspicion and rage, confronted him over his late-night arrival, accusing him of cheating.

It was around 2AM, and instead of a quiet end to the day, Bhebhe found himself caught in a boiling pot of accusations and fury.

According to Bhebhe’s testimony, the couple was in their kitchen-bedroom when they began to talk.

The conversation quickly skidded off the rails.

“She accused me of being unfaithful. Then she started shouting that she wanted to kill me,” Bhebhe told the court.

In a fit of rage, Ngwenya allegedly grabbed him and violently shoved his face and head into the open fire.

He screamed in agony as flames licked at his face and the right side of his body.

Wounded and in excruciating pain, Bhebhe somehow managed to scramble out of the fire and escape the wrath of his wife.

He spent the rest of the night nursing his burns, alone and in pain.

At daybreak, he sent one of his children to fetch their neighbour, Butholezwe Phuthi.

Phuthi was shocked by what he saw and quickly advised Bhebhe to report the matter to Igusu Police Station.

Ngwenya was arrested and now faces serious charges over the attack.