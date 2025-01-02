Wicknell Chivayo’s Ex-Wife Hits Back Amid Public Feud Over Marriage Breakdown

Spread the love

HARARE – Businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, has responded to his claims that their marriage ended due to her inability to get along with his late mother and siblings. The former couple, who share two children, ended their seven-year marriage several months ago, with Chivayo now in a relationship with Lulu Muteke, whom he plans to marry in 2025.

In a recent social media post, Chivayo described the split as one of the most challenging decisions of his life, citing “irreconcilable differences” and family tensions as the primary reasons.

“Leaving my ex-wife was undoubtedly one of the MOST DIFFICULT decisions I have ever had to make in my life. Not only because I was used to her presence, but I love my children John and Minana INCREDIBLY,” Chivayo wrote.

He alleged that constant conflicts between Sonja and his late mother, as well as his six sisters, strained their marriage to the breaking point.

“It reached a point where I felt that the person I was fighting for was not making an effort to support me when the world had turned its back on me,” he added.

Sonja swiftly responded to Chivayo’s comments, accusing him of using social media to air private matters and painting a misleading picture of their separation.

In a series of Instagram stories, she dismissed his claims and urged him to focus on his new relationship.

“I don’t care who you marry. Marry and move on… Respect your business partners, respect the offices you go in. Why are you always making noise on the internet? Aren’t you supposed to be at church? Aren’t you supposed to be at kuMasowe?” she wrote.

Sonja also refuted Chivayo’s narrative, revealing that they had not seen each other in seven months and accusing him of using public statements for showmanship rather than substance.

The public spat has reignited discussions about longstanding tensions between Sonja and Chivayo’s family. His younger sister, Moreblessing, popularly known as Moe, has previously been involved in social media disputes with Sonja, further fuelling speculation about the strain within the family.

Despite the split, Chivayo maintains that he continues to support Sonja financially for the sake of their children. He claimed to have spent R2 million on their recent holiday to Vietnam and Japan and given her $100,000 for shopping and family expenses.

As Chivayo moves forward with plans to marry his fiancée, Lulu Muteke, in 2025, his former marriage remains a topic of public intrigue. Both parties continue to air their grievances on social media, ensuring that their relationship’s aftermath remains firmly in the spotlight.

The ongoing drama underscores the complex dynamics of family and relationships in the public eye, with each side defending their version of events in a highly publicised fallout.

