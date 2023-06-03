Wedding takes ugly turn as groom exposes cheating bride sharing explicit pics with guests

When the mic is handed over to the bride and groom during the reception, you expect to hear how eager and excited they are to spend the rest of their lives together and build a home.

However, this groom decided to use the wedding toast as a moment to expose his soon-to-be ex-wife for cheating with his best man. He says he waited to do it during his wedding speech because he wanted the bride’s family to waste their money on the wedding, which soon turned into a divorce, instead of cancelling everything.

Taking to the Unfiltered Bride Podcast, Gloucestershire wedding planners and hosts Georgina and Beth shared that a third party told them about the infidelity. According to the podcast hosts, the furious groom announced his wife’s infidelity to all the guests by handing out photos of the bride having sex with the best man.

“Groom stands up and says, ‘Just before I like properly get started, there’s envelopes coming round now, if you could all open them up. Yeah, those are pictures of the bride f–king the best man, so I’ll be leaving now’,” Georgie explained, telling the story in the clip.

The groom then abruptly stormed out with his entire family, who knew about the infidelity and left hers to foot the bill for the reception, per the tale’s retelling. “The bride’s family paid for everything. Karma is a b*tch; Karma is a b*tch, the best man as well!”

The host said. The clip quickly racked up hundreds of comments, with users sharing their thoughts on the situation. “I don’t blame him at all! I’d do the same,” one said. Others questioned why he even bothered getting married and had others responded by saying, “It would be annulled instantly, as long as he has his hands on the paperwork.”

Sources: TikTok

