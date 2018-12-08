‘Weak sex’ hubby beats up wife

A BULAWAYO man bashed his wife because she openly told him that he was not good in bed.

Blessing Ndlovu did not only tell Nicholas Ncube that his bedroom game was weak, she also cheated on him until one day he found her in bed with another man.

Overwhelmed with anger, Ncube took a metal rod and bashed his wife on the head. He beat her several times until she got major injuries on the head.

One of the family members confirmed the reason behind the violence.

“He has failed to do his husbandry duties in the bedroom. Ndlovu has complained several times to the family. She has been starving for a few years now and therefore, she sought the solution from other men who could do the job,” she said.

“She was caught having sex with another man which made her husband to beat her with a metal rod,” added the source.

Ndlovu said she was badly assaulted by her hubby for sleeping with another man.

“He severely beat me after he caught me with another man. He used a metal rod on my head,” she said.

She also added that he “was not man enough”.

“He is a weak man and has failed to have sex with me for a few years now,” said Ndlovu.

She added that as such, she would leave him and take their children with her. Her biggest fear is that if she stays he would kill her.

“He will never forgive me for this. He will continue to beat me, I’m afraid to go back to my marital home. He is a vengeful person and does not forget things easily,” said Ndlovu.

She however, regrets cheating on him.

“I really regret sleeping with another man but the situation was becoming unbearable, it is difficult for a married woman to go for years without sex,” she added.

Efforts to get any comment from Ncube were fruitless.