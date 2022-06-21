VP Chiwenga and former wife to share properties

THE High Court is set to make a determination on the sharing of property belonging to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa.

This is after Justice Owen Tagu postponed the matter to July 1 to allow Chiwenga and Mubaiwa’s lawyers to file heads of arguments.

Mubaiwa appeared in person in court while the applicant’s counsel, advocate Lewis Uriri said Chiwenga could not make it as he was attending the funeral of late hero, Sydney Bhebhe at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mutetwa asked for permission to file heads of argument to include the interests of the couple’s children.

“I have discussed with my learned friend that the reason for the joinder is because the beneficiaries in that part are minor children whose interests need to be separately protected from those of their parents. One of those children has since attained majority status and may want to appoint his own lawyer to protect his interests,” Mtetwa said.

Mtetwa added: “Could I be allowed at least up to June 29 to file the heads of argument if the court agrees with that cause of action.”