Tytan, Olinda House Hunting In Sandton

Celebrity couple Tytan Skhokho(28), real name Njabulo Nkomo and Olinda Chapel (34) revealed that they want to establish their second home in Sandton, South Africa. The couple who recently had a traditional wedding ceremony shared a Facebook Live video of them house hunting in the upmarket suburb. Said Olinda,

We are just out in Sandton and looking at properties. What we have decided to do is buy our new home in Sandton. Having spent a few days in Sandton together, we have fallen in love with it and I think we have found a second home.

This is gonna be our first home in South (Africa) so we want it to be right the first time. The reason why we are sticking in Sandton is for business purposes, we have a few business interests and investments in the next couple of months and we have to stay in that community because that is where our clientele would be.