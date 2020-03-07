Tytan granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK

MUSICIAN Njabulo Nkomo aka Tytan is popping Champagne after he was granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

Tytan last week exposed Olinda Chapel’s HIV status during an interview with lawyer Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya.

Looks like is worked as Tytan can now do as he pleases without any fear of getting deported from the UK.

A close friend who is staying with Tytan has confirmed that he broke down in tears of joy after the decision was passed for him to remain in the UK

This huge victory for Tytan is definitely a huge disappointment for Olinda Chapel who wants nothing to do with the Ndokubata Bho hitmater.

Olinda Chapel declared that the UK was not big enough for her and Tytan at the same time.