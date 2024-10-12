Two Men, One Woman Share Same Bedroom

Spread the love

TWO men are living with the same woman, as their wife, and the three are sharing the same bedroom at a house in Harare.

One of the men claims his wife of 10 years married another man, while they were still mourning the loss of their child.

And, to make matters worse, she then brought her new lover into their matrimonial home.

Takemore Kagaire told the Harare Civil Court that his wife, Brenda Cheri, committed bigamy when she moved to their rural home to mourn the death of their child.

The three are now sharing the same bedroom that has been divided by a curtain.

Kagaire claimed he is also being denied conjugal rights while Cheri prefers having sex with her new lover in his presence.

“She has been living with her new husband for the past two years and each time I told her I wanted to visit her, she hurled insults at me.

“I was surprised to see her bringing her new lover into our home.

“When I confronted her, she threatened to kill me. She has cut all my lines of communication with her relatives and told them not to entertain me.

“She insults me in front of the children and they are confused as to why another man is staying with us in our bedroom,” said Kagaire.

He added:

“Sometimes, she locks the door, leaving me outside with the children late at night while she goes out to have drinks with her new lover.”

Cheri denied the claims and blamed Kagaire for the death of their child.

She said his actions have prompted her to seek a protection order.

“Kagaire is the one who killed our child and assaulted me afterwards to cover up his tracks.

“I ran away from him after we buried the child because l was afraid that he would kill me too,” said Cheri.

Presiding magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu granted a protection in favour of Cheri and urged the two to resolve their differences.