Sugarcane farmer impregnates daughter

Batai munhu maporisa, mangonjo hero basa kwete kuswera muchidzingirira twana tunotengesa muriwo we $2 muchisiya nhubu muberere.

Batai munhu vakomana paTirango apo paita makuna kuna. Sure, sure munhu akati hwee ungapfugamira mwana wako, kwaakutoti waita ndapungura havi. This is abominable and arrestable mhanhi. Usadaro iwe popular sugarcane farmer paTirango apo, hausvodi here. Maybe this is what makes his sugarcane business flourish, but evamwe arikungoita wani with good management you won’t go wrong. Kwete zve tsotso izvo, siyana nazvo.

Like last week, HOTH is going to name and shame directly, dear gentle reader you will not be left guessing as to whom we are talking about.

The shameless 62 year old father answers to the name Livingson Chaiseva from where the white gold is grown, iyo chokera yekudai kunaka. The slut daughter in question is called Riona Chaiseva haaha nhasi zvangu navanaNyoni/Hungwe.

Mazvita MaNyoni chasura; marunga Matapatira Mauruka; zienda nomudenga; Pasi yakathlendove; mudya navana; Kunyima vanazvinoshura; vedotojena; Vakadzi kuvarume vavo; vaira shiri Chasuranebanga, kunge zvombo zveshumba;Muranda we vanhukadzi; Maokomavi.

Baba nemwana taking turns to praise sing each other using the same words, chegore rino vedu, iye November zvowopera.

Kugomerera mwana wako harisvodi zimbivha. After giving her the seed that grows fast the father was callous enough to force Riona to abort, amana apa First Lady is talking about prevention of Early Unintended Pregnancy (EUP) imwi ndopamunodaro. You can’t even obey the First Lady, saka mozoteerera ani nhai imwi nhubu dzevanhu.

Ask the medical personnel at a private hospital called Colin Sanders in Tirango they will tell you that Riona Chaiseva had an illegal abortion and the foetus was flashed in the toilet and it is already decomposing.

The matter was not reported to the Police and it died a natural death, mapoti hero basa siyanai nevana vane stock ye$30 paOK apo, endai uko kune vaurayi, mhondi, nhundira matsime, mharapatsetse.

The matter was kept a family secret even the mother a house wife who goes by the name Tokotoko Chaiseva is complicit in all this, shame heartless people. Apa Riona is only 23, wozonoroogwa washakadzwa naBaba vokubereka here amana.

Till next week keep makuhwa flowing, pakadii paMucheke pamisana yenzou apo. – Masvingo Mirror