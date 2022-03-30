Social media users share their breakup stories that will make you cringe

Most of us have had a bad breakup or two, but how bad was it?

Breakups are never pleasant, no matter how they happen or who does them. Whether they are healthy or unexpected, both partners are usually left feeling alone and vulnerable at the end.

Take a look at some of the stories shared below

One time when I was in high school, my then boyfriend’s mom called me and broke up with me for him. What’s your worst breakup story? — Dr Phomolo (@DrPhomolo) August 27, 2021

tell me your worst breakup story y’all. it’s spill-it saturday 🤪 — 𝚌𝚛𝚢𝚜; (@crystalscuor) November 15, 2020

One reddit user said: “Back at the beginning of my college experience, my boyfriend of 3 years broke up with me over AOL instant messenger and immediately started dating the girl he had been cheating on me with. He had actually introduced me to her when I visited him at his school, and I remember feeling really awkward meeting her because she gave me shifty eyes or something.”

Another shared the story of how she had to ghost her partner because the person had not told her they we married with two children: “I dated someone much older than me. I slowly figured out that certain details didn’t always add up when we talked about housemates, weekend plans, and things like that. One time I did some digging and found out that they had given me a fake name and were married with two young kids. I ghosted after that, gave no explanation, and to this day I still get a Christmas and birthday text every year.”

