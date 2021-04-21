Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa files for divorce

HARARE – Top TV and radio personality Ruvheneko Elsie Mafara née Parirenyatwa is divorcing her husband of almost seven years, at least on paper, saying their union has irretrievably broken down.

The daughter of former health minister and Zanu PF member David Parirenyatwa said in High Court summons that her marriage to Tendai Basil Mafara was solemnized on April 19, 2014, only to run aground two years later in 2016 when the affection vanished and the two stopped living together.

Her divorce is one of 300 separation cases filed so far this year out of 1,556 cases before the High Court.

“My marriage relationship with the defendant has irretrievably broken down to the extent that there is no reasonable prospect of the restoration between us of a normal marriage relationship,” said Ruvheneko.

She added: “Defendant and I have been unable to maintain common interests or a loving relationship as should subsist between husband and wife and defendant and have been living apart since October 2016 and have no intentions of resuming cohabitation with each other. This is confirmed by the defendant who signed an affidavit of waiver consenting to the divorce.”

The talented journalist, who has worked for ZiFM Stereo and Star FM, and runs a syndicated current affairs program on ZBC TV told the court that “neither defendant nor I are owners of any immovable property and there are no children of our marriage.”

According to court papers, Ruvheneko and Mafara have agreed on how to share their assets save for a Mercedes Benz ML 350 which Ruvheneko wants if granted by the court.

Neither of them is claiming maintenance. Their case was filed on March 31, 2021, and was scheduled for hearing on April 15.

The order is yet to be availed.

Meanwhile, the daughter of another former Zanu PF minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Natasha Lucian Nyasha Zinyemba née Kasukuwere, and her husband Shingirai David Zinyemba are also calling time after just a year of matrimony.

Natasha cited “irreconcilable differences” in court papers, adding that her husband told her their union would not work after getting married on December 6, 2019.

“The marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties can no longer live together as husband and wife, more particularly, in that the plaintiff and defendant have irreconcilable differences which are incapable of resolution,” Natasha said.

She said she had lost “love and affection towards the defendant and the parties have been living separately and have not shared the matrimonial bed since March 2021.”

“The defendant has specifically told the plaintiff that he has grown out of the marital union and he does not wish to continue forcing the relationship,” Natasha said, adding there were no reasonable prospects for their relationship to be restored.

There are also no maintenance claims involved.

On the sharing of property, Natasha wants a Mercedes Benz GL350d with a South African registration number, a chandelier, art pieces, utensils, and household furniture currently situate in their kitchen, dining room, and lounge while her husband gets the rest of the property.

Zinyemba once filed a notice to defend but later withdrew. The matter was heard on an unopposed roll on April 14, 2021.

A court ruling is pending.