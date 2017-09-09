You wonder why you keep going back to the same guy who broke your heart, again and again. Here are some possible reasons:

Hoping for a different outcome

You keep convincing yourself that he’s learnt from his mistakes. This isn’t the case and no matter how many times you go back to him he’ll still be the same guy who broke your heart, 10 000 times over.

‘He knows you best’

More often than not, the person you’re most likely to go back to is the one you spent years with. And with that said, it’s almost certain that they know you inside and out, including your weaknesses.

You want to compare

Comparing has never had any positive outcome in relationships. Each person is unique in their own right and wanting your current man to have a few qualities of your ex is unfair.

In need of closure

Once you start accepting breakups for what they are, then going back and forth between exes will stop. It’s important to know the cause of your failed relationship in order to avoid repeating the same mistakes. This should be done immediately and not as an excuse to go back to him months after the breakup.

He’s your back-up plan

When your current relationship crumbles, he’s the first person you call because you never officially cut ties with him. You keep him in your back pocket because you know he’ll never reject you. This is an injustice to yourself because in the end he’ll go back to his life, leaving you to pick up the pieces again. – W24