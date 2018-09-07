Proxy wedding for fugitive couple

BETTER plan for not missing pomp, fun and fare

After waiting for the wedding for too long, nothing was going to stop them from having fun even after the bride and groom had escaped, they had to come up with plan B.

After the real couple had skipped the border, a minor and a young lady were used as substitute to replace the couple at the wedding ceremony.

Having anxiously waited to see how the bride Sisasenkosi Sulu and groom Mandlenkosi Maphosa would look on their special day, the crowd was shocked to see new faces who had replaced the two who are at large after allegedly stealing at Choppies Distribution Centre in Belmont.

A source said: “Some of the relatives did not know that Maphosa and Sisa were fugitives. Therefore they were totally shocked when they saw a young couple walking down the aisle to get married.

“The boy who played groom was 13 years old and the one who replaced the bride was aged 22.”

The incident transpired on Saturday 25 August in Ntabazinduna, on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

B-Metro caught up with some of the relatives who attended the wedding and they explained how shocked they were as they never expected the drama which took place at the wedding.

‘‘At first I thought the boy was a ring bearer, but then again he was a bit old for that position. I only realised later what was going on when the young bride entered and stood next to the minor, and they were being addressed by the names of Maphosa and Sisa who were supposed to get married.

“They made wedding vows and all, except for signing the marriage certificate,’’ said Mthabisi Moyo, one of the relatives.

‘‘It was not fun at all, because after spending a lot of money on outfits and presents, it was just matope (child’s play),” said Nothabo Moyo, another relative of the couple.

Efforts to get comments from the minor and young lady were fruitless.

Another witness revealed that there were misunderstandings between some relatives as they were angry for not being notified on time about the incident before travelling long distances for a mock wedding.

Our sister paper the Chronicle reported that Sisa was arrested in July before being remanded out of custody for allegedly conniving with her husband to steal groceries worth more than $2 000.

After posting bail, Sisa escaped to South Africa following her partner Maphosa who had managed to flee from the scene where they were caught loading groceries.