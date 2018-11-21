Nothing Wrong With Marrying In November: Tsitsi Masiyiwa

Philanthropist and wife of Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa, Tsitsi Masiyiwa says that there is nothing wrong with marrying or renewing marital vows in the month of November.

Culturally it is considered a taboo to get married in November, such marriages are doomed to fail according to tradition. Writing on microblogging site Twitter, Masiyiwa said

Zimbabwe it’s okay and acceptable to get married in November. It’s perfectly acceptable to renew your marriage vows in the month of November. “So remember this and keep it firmly in mind: The Lord is God both in heaven and on earth, and there is no other.” Deuteronomy 4:39.