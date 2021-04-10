No one-size -fits-all in relationships

I would certainly love to see relationships thriving and bringing joy to the people in them. I hate it when some people make it appear that the single ones are happier than those in relationships. It’s not always the case though. Unlike in the world of singles, in relationships there really is no one-size-fits-all. What works for one couple may or may not work for another.

Sadly though, some relationships do not work and even worse some are disastrous. It is unfortunate that there are people who get to subscribe to relationship myths and most times it ends in tears. Do not believe all these myths because when it comes to relationships it’s not one-size-fits-all issue. People are different and so are expectations.

One of the popular choruses is that your partner should make you happy. Truth be told, your happiness is your responsibility. You should work on finding your own happiness and your partner should only complement that. If you expect your partner to be responsible for your happiness, you might lose yourself in the process. No partner is perfect so when they inevitably come up short, that’s room for resentment.

When you accept responsibility for your own happiness, you begin to discover yourself. You discover your love language and learn to love yourself in a way that makes you truly happy. You begin to see blockades you have set up that have been impeding your happiness and you become much more capable of teaching your partner how to love you.

Where is the 50/ 50 coming from in relationships? Relationships require 100 percent effort from both parties. It’s about two individuals coming together as one unit. Loving each other in a way that they love no one else. It’s about two individuals cherishing each other and helping each other to grow, achieve their goals and fulfil their true purpose in life. If the relationship is 50/ 50 then it means you have one foot in and one foot out.

For a relationship to be truly prosperous, you both need both feet firmly in the relationship. You both need to be putting each other first no matter what. Both of you need to do everything thinking about the other person in the relationship. You are not to lose yourselves to each other. In fact, I believe you must maintain individuality.

However, I believe you must also operate as if your partner is involved in everything you do, because if you plan to spend your lives together, then they are.

Whoever said love is enough to make a relationship work was WRONG. It takes trust, respect and compromise. Love is supported by these three pillars. A successful relationship is built on love, but love is built on this.

There are way too many women who stay in toxic relationships just because “love conquers all”. You find someone in hell accepting physical abuse, cheating and lies claiming to be loved. Saying “Love is enough” is a redundant statement because love never really travels alone. Lying, disrespecting, cheating, manipulating and doing things you know hurts your partner shows that there is more to love. The fact is that a toxic relationship is a toxic relationship and love alone cannot make it better. Love alone cannot save it. If it’s a bad relationship, love is not enough.

They will tell you to stay because you have already invested so much time into the relationship and you can’t leave.

The painful truth, if it’s not working and both you and your partner are not putting in effort to make it work, it is time to leave. If it’s not working and you are the only one putting in effort to fix it, it is time to leave. You have not wasted the best years of your life. This is one sad concept, if you have been together for so long and things have been mediocre, why do you think staying longer will change anything? The amount of time already spent in the relationship should not be the deciding factor on whether or not you stay.

How happy, content, fulfilled and satisfied you are in that relationship should be. You should stay because you are happy. You should stay because you are good for and to each other. You should stay because of the joy you find in that relationship. I am well aware and truly believe that every relationship is unique. So what is required in one relationship may or may not work in another.

That being said, your own mental health and happiness should always come first.

Relationships on social media are not perfect. Yes, there are couples that you love seeing on your timeline and you feel a sense of attachment to. No couple that shares snippets of their “glowing” life the “couple’s goals” isn’t real.

Those couples experience similar heartache that the ordinary person does. They are just more open and better at putting together the experience to get you emotionally invested in their daily lives. This my friend is not healthy.

Take these relationships with a grain of salt. Every other week there is one celebrity who is getting divorced and or breaking up.

Your relationship is unique to you. What works for your relationship may not work for mine. Also, people only share good things online, you have no idea what people are truly going through behind the scenes. It’s okay to cheer on the relationship, but the moment you get invested that it affects you personally and your outlook on life, comparing your relationship to them.

You need to take a step back. Be deliberate with your relationships. If there is something that you feel that you can do to make it better talk to your partner, but don’t hold the standards of your favourite celebrity couple against your partner who is truly trying. Newsflash — maybe what you are trying to do is just not for you. That’s okay, figure out what is and be happy with that.

Please understand that these are guidelines and not absolutes because at the end of the day, there is no one-size-fits-all in the love is department. With that being said, what are some relationship myths you used to believe? What truths would you like women everywhere to know? Share nhlancube66@gmail.com