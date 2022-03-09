Nigerian mother in incestuous relationship with biological son to give second husband a child

ABUJA, Nigeria – A Nigerian woman, Matina Agawua, has confessed that she had sexual intercourse with her biological son in an attempt to test her fertility in the hope of giving her second husband a child, according to Nigerian news publication The Nation Online. Agawua, who is a native of Yelwata, a remote settlement in Nasarawa State in the middle belt region of the west African country, said she had sexual intercourse with the son she had from her first marriage, in order to please her new husband who was threatening to end to their relationship if she did not fall pregnant, said reports.

According to The Nation Online, Agawua said she had visited a doctor to find out why she couldn’t conceive a child with her husband. She said her husband had refused to go for tests to determine whether the problem lay with him. The results showed that there was nothing wrong with her fertility, but to further convince herself about her fertility status, she had lured her son, a student in Akwanga, into a secret affair. She had warned him not to tell anyone, said the report.

She said she and her son had had sexual intercourse once, in January 2022, and she had fallen pregnant. In September last year, Punch newspaper in Nigeria reported that operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kwara State arrested an immigrant from Benin Republic, Adamu Sime, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his biological mother. The mother, who was also arrested, had reportedly had three children with her son.

“Further checks revealed that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, was on the run at the time.” IOL

