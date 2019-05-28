Good news for all the guys who didn’t quite make the height cut.

More often than not, when a woman describes her perfect man, “tall” is pretty much one of the key descriptors used among other things like dark, intelligent or handsome.

This point was proven earlier this month by Twitter user @aluve_ngoo whose thread about a date she had with a short guy sparked conversation on social media.

And of course, Twitter came to every short guy’s defense.

While many people didn’t agree with how she went about “describing” her distaste for short men, other girls on the app shared her sentiments.

That is until I came across a Men’s Health article about a study, which implies that woman actually don’t consider a man’s height as much as we assumed.

According to the article, in a study conducted by dating site, Dating.com, they used the findings of a survey conducted on 5000 women and 5000 men between the ages of 21 and 50, to determine the preference of most men and women, and it reared some interesting results.

A whopping 68% percent of women preferred “shorter” men, while 81% said that they would date a guy that was the same height as them.

Personally, I prefer dating guys that are taller than me and I don’t necessarily go out of my way to date tall guys, so this study isn’t all that unbelievable to me.

I spoke to a few other women, and this is what they had to say:

“There are a lot of factors to consider”

Height is not the only thing that one thinks about before deciding who they’re going to date. There’re a lot of factors to consider, so this isn’t the simplest question to answer. But essentially, I don’t really mind any height, to be honest. Phindi

“Short men are a big no for me”

I’ve always felt abnormally tall, and as a result, I was very self-conscious. Tall guys make me feel like a little lady, so short guys are a big no from me. Tammy

What do you think? Would you date a short guy because “love trumps everything” or are long legs just as important as brains, pockets, and the sweetness of the heart?