Natalie speaks to Munyeza family, denies being Shingi’s mistress

Zimbabwean entrepreneur and model, Natalie Mammi Chloe, born Natalie Melody Mhandu, has denied allegations that she is Shingi Munyeza’s girlfriend.

Natalie took to Facebook this Wednesday, where she said it is unfortunate that she was being dragged into Munyeza’s scandals yet she only got to know that the cleric and Presidential Advisor exists today.

She also recorded a conversation she had earlier with the Munyeza family over the allegations that she’s a homewrecker. Listen to the audio below: