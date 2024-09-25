Mvuma Ben 10 assaults ‘sugar mom’ over infidelity

Spread the love

MVUMA — Magistrate Constance Mutandwa last Friday sentenced Tonderai Mupindu (24) of Mvuma to an effective 12 months in jail for assaulting his 45-year-old lover after accusing her of infidelity.

Mupindu of Mupindu homestead, Bhibhi Village under Chief Chirumhanzu assaulted Anna Fadzai Katoma after finding her in bed with his friend in the morning and later finding them sitting together outside a bar at night.

The incident happened on September 3, 2024, around 6 am.

Katoma is an assistant builder at Midlands State University (MSU).

Circumstances are that Mupindu went to Katoma’s homestead around 6 am and found her asleep, sharing a blanket with his friend Vitalis Masamha. Mupindu took away the blanket and went away.

Later that day around 6 pm, Mupindu went to Munanzvi Business Centre and found Masamha and Katoma sitting together at Penny Beer Hall.

He approached them and requested a private conversation with Katoma. The lovers went to her homestead.

It is at the homestead that Mupindu quizzed Katoma about whether she is having a relationship with Masamha and she denied the allegations.

Mupindu began assaulting her using clenched fists in a fit of rage. Katoma sustained a swollen face and bruises on the left ear and eyes.

She filed a Police report leading to Mupindu’s arrest.

Simbarashe Hwacha was prosecuted.

