Mutsvangwas: Is Monica cheating on Chris?

Once again Social Media was abuzz and awash with photographs of honourable senator Monica Mutsvangwa with a man the social media could not identify. They then made innuendos that the man could have been a boyfriend. The evil spin doctors started sending the message around, that the honourable senetor was having a boyfriend and relaxing at a beach somewhere.

The rumour mill went on defaming and scandalising the honourable minister without caring to the damage they are causing to her own marriage and to her good character. Those evil spreaders mistook the natural beauty of minister Mutsvangwa with being lose. It is not her fault that she is gifted in all natural ways.

Unbeknown to the fake news preachers senator Mutsvangwa was posing with her brother Mr. Daniel Parirenyatwa who passed On the 18th January 2021.

Daniel Parirenyatwa was a Zimbabwean who worked for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in various capacities until his death on 18 January 2021.

He was senator Monica Mutsvangwa’s brother.

He did his secondary education at St Augustine’s High School

He joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a Clerical Assistant. He rose through the ranks to become a Switchboard Supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise. In a statement mourning his death then, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Daniel Parirenyatwa was “an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate.”

Daniel Parirenyatwa died on 18 January 2021.

He was buried in Gombakomba in Zimunya, Manicaland Province on 20 January 2020. The late Daniel Parirenyatwa did his secondary education at St Augustine’s High School and was among the black Africans that broke the white segregation of the then Andrew Fleming Hospital of Rhodesia (now Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals).

Parirenyatwa rose to become the chief technical communications officer at Parirenyatwa.He is survived by two wives and four children.

So the photo which made news was indeed a photo taken from the profile picture on Senetor Mutsvangwa’s phone.

When we lose important people in our lives, their photos can bring back memories of them, and help us remember everything that made them special and unique. They help us keep them alive in our minds, through stories and memories — and that’s an important part of making sure our loved ones’ legacies live on.

When we lose people who are special to us, we often tend to dwell on how they died. Senetor Mutsvangwa chose to grieve her brother by putting a photo of herself with her brother on her whatsapp profile.Photos bring our loved ones’ whole, complete lives back to us not just their passing.

photos can remind us of the unique way they lived. Their personalities, passions and hobbies.How they impacted our lives, and why they were so important to us. The memories (and moments) we most want to remember when we think of them. The photo with senetor Mutsvangwa was a memory photo and she was in her grieving moment.

THE anniversary of the death of a loved one is difficult, no matter how many years have passed.

If you don’t think photos are important, wait until they are all you have left.”

images are brought out and the joy that is encapsulated in them is rediscovered once again.

Grief is a natural response to loss. It’s the emotional suffering you feel when something or someone you love is taken away. Often, the pain of loss can feel overwhelming. You may experience all kinds of difficult and unexpected emotions, from shock or anger to disbelief, guilt, and profound sadness. These are normal reactions to loss—and the more significant the loss, the more intense your grief will be.