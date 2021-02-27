Mutsvangwas: Is Monica cheating on Chris?

The rumour mill went on defaming and scandalising the honourable minister without caring to the damage they are causing to her own marriage and to her good character. Those evil spreaders mistook the natural beauty of minister Mutsvangwa with being lose. It is not her fault that she is gifted in all natural ways.
Unbeknown to the fake news preachers senator Mutsvangwa was posing with her brother Mr. Daniel Parirenyatwa who passed On the 18th January 2021.
Daniel Parirenyatwa was a Zimbabwean who worked for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in various capacities until his death on 18 January 2021.
He was senator Monica Mutsvangwa’s brother.
He did his secondary education at St Augustine’s High School
He joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a Clerical Assistant. He rose through the ranks to become a Switchboard Supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise. In a statement mourning his death then, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Daniel Parirenyatwa was “an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate.”
Daniel Parirenyatwa died on 18 January 2021.
He was buried in Gombakomba in Zimunya, Manicaland Province on 20 January 2020.
Parirenyatwa rose to become the chief technical communications officer at Parirenyatwa.He is survived by two wives and four children.
So the photo which made news was indeed a photo taken from the profile picture on Senetor Mutsvangwa’s phone.
When we lose important people in our lives, their photos can bring back memories of them, and help us remember everything that made them special and unique. They help us keep them alive in our minds, through stories and memories — and that’s an important part of making sure our loved ones’ legacies live on.
When we lose people who are special to us, we often tend to dwell on how they died. Senetor Mutsvangwa chose to grieve her brother by putting a photo of herself with her brother on her whatsapp profile.Photos bring our loved ones’ whole, complete lives back to us not just their passing.
photos can remind us of the unique way they lived. Their personalities, passions and hobbies.How they impacted our lives, and why they were so important to us. The memories (and moments) we most want to remember when we think of them. The photo with senetor Mutsvangwa was a memory photo and she was in her grieving moment.
THE anniversary of the death of a loved one is difficult, no matter how many years have passed.
If you don’t think photos are important, wait until they are all you have left.”
images are brought out and the joy that is encapsulated in them is rediscovered once again.
Grief is a natural response to loss. It’s the emotional suffering you feel when something or someone you love is taken away. Often, the pain of loss can feel overwhelming. You may experience all kinds of difficult and unexpected emotions, from shock or anger to disbelief, guilt, and profound sadness. These are normal reactions to loss—and the more significant the loss, the more intense your grief will be.
It’s only when you endure the pain of losing someone that you fully realise the importance that photographs have in times of grief.
In the immediate aftermath of a loss, pictures can serve as a wonderful comfort, they are a part of the grieving process as we sit looking at photographs of ourselves with our loved ones.
Tears are shed over the fact that they are gone, but we find solace in the images and their importance looms even larger. To be able to see a person again is a way of remembering them.
When a loved one dies, many of us collect, print, organise and share photographs – it can be a cathartic activity. Looking through them, especially as a family, sparks memories of the deceased, reignites old stories and connects you with the person you are missing.
Photographs make us stop and reflect upon those moments that we have already lived.
Each time we look at the photographs, our memories grow larger, they also give us an opportunity to analyse how our lives have changed.
Some people fear that being reminded of the past prevents a person from living in the present. Try to focus on the love that existed between you and your loved one, remember the love that was there – this can provide you with more comfort than a photograph ever can.
Pictures are more than just snapshots of the past – they can be a powerful tool for helping us grieve and reconnecting us with meaningful moments.
Senetor Mutsvangwa chose to remember her loved one in the prime of his life. The photo provided links to a loved past, it revealed a lifetime of shared memories and a treasured record of what has gone before.
It is not humane to intrude in the moment of grief and scandalise the honourable senetor. Behind that minister called Monica Mutsvangwa there is a loving sister who lost a brother who chose to moan her in a way she prefers.
The publishing of the photo was malicious and meant to injure the dignity of the honourable senetor. Grief manifests itself in many ways, not only sadness. Depending on the circumstances, even anger and rage may overcome us. Grief manifests itself in many ways, not only sadness. Depending on the circumstances, even anger and rage may overcome us. For children and/or other family members…like brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters. When someone dies, his or her branch on the family tree doesn’t just fall off. That person is still a part of the family and hiding reminders of them, even if you would prefer to do so, can make other family members feel like their loved one’s memory is being erased.
Photos also give future generations a chance to connect with their deceased ancestors and family history. How else would you know you have your great grandmother’s nose or see brother Daniel smile. Anyway, what was the point of taking photographs of these people if you didn’t plan on looking at them later on down the road?
It was evil to put lies against the photo. We must realise that a photo of your dearly departed can be healing,and it is helpful to look at pictures of the loved one you’ve lost – whether it’s one day, one month, or one year after he or she has died. It’s healthy to hold on to old memories — you don’t need to cast them off in a forced effort to “move on.”Spend time going through old photo albums or image files, and reflect on the happy and memorable times you had with your loved one.
Shame on those journalists who peddle such lies.
For all we want to know Monica Mutsvangwa is a family woman. She is gifted with beauty but she can not be put in the class of lose women. It is a shame to have even thought I’ll of the senetor.
