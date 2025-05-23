MP’s vehicle shot at in hotel brawl over married woman

Spread the love

HARARE – A Member of Parliament’s vehicle windscreen was damaged during a hotel car park incident after he was allegedly caught with a married woman, law enforcement sources said.

Masvingo South MP Tanatsiwa Mukomberi was unhurt in the May 20 incident at a Harare hotel.

Police sources said the MP spent some time in his hotel room with the woman, who is not being named, before they briefly left in her white Nissan X-Trail, returning just before 9PM.

“When they pulled up at the hotel, the husband Wilson Mutambwani was lying in wait in a Toyota Aqua. He must have got information that she was there,” the source said.

Mutambwani, 38, of Vancouver Road in Braeside, allegedly assaulted the MP before pulling a pistol and shooting at the windscreen of his parked Ford Ranger, damaging it in the process. Police have established the weapon was a pellet gun.

“It was absolute carnage,” said the source. “The suspect then grabbed the woman’s handbag with her car keys and phone before jumping in his car. The wife also got in the Aqua and they left.”

The couple, ZimLive heard, returned to the hotel in a taxi at around 3PM on May 21 and drove off in the woman’s X-Trail which was still in the parking lot.

The woman told police she was in the process of divorcing Mutambwani, but he was refusing to let go.

Mutambwani, who works at a panel beating shop in Msasa, has been charged with malicious damage to property and assault. Police also seized an air pistol used in the incident.

Mukomberi declined to comment.

