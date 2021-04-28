MDC Alliance chief in messy divorce

THE messy divorce between MDC Alliance Manicaland provincial treasurer and Rusape businessman, Patrick Sagandira and his estranged first wife Doreen has turned nasty, with the former accusing the latter of stealing his undergarments.

Doreen (40) last week appeared at the Rusape Magistrates’ Court facing one count of unlawful entry into the couple’s Castle Base matrimonial bedroom and allegedly stealing Sagandira’s underwear.

Doreen also stands accused of stealing Patience Mandiyambira’s three panties.

Mandiyambira is Sagandira’s second wife.

Sagandira, Doreen and Mandiyambira stay at the same house.

Early this month, Doreen reported Sagandira to the police, accusing him of fraudulently selling their matromonial property.

The matter is yet to appear in court as investigations are still in progress.

In the underwear case, Doreen was a self actor when she appeared before Rusape magistrate, Ms Ruth Moyo, and was not asked to plead.

She was remanded out of custody to April 6 for trial.

State prosecutor, Mr Justice Masanganise, said Doreen broke into the main and spare bedrooms and stole five panties.

“On January 24 during Sagandira’s absence, Doreen broke into the complainant’s bedroom and stole his two panties.

“Accused also broke into the spare bedroom used by Patience Mandiyambira – Sagandira’s second wife – and stole her three panties.

The following day, one Sifiso Kapofuwho, a tenant at the house, discovered that Doreen had broken into the main and spare bedroom and informed Sagandira,” said Mr Masanganise.

“On February 3, Sagandira went to the Castle Base house to inspect it. He discov1ered that the two bedrooms had been broken into, and that five panties were missing. The panties are valued at $1 000 and nothing was recovered,” said Mr Masanganise. – Manica Post