Maverick Businessman Philip Chiyangwa Marries in Lavish Ceremony

HARARE,– Maverick businessman Dr. Philip Chiyangwa tied the knot today in a ceremony that captured the attention of social media. Photos of the wedding were shared by Chiyangwa’s relatives, showcasing the joyous event.

A video circulating online shows Chiyangwa and his bride dancing to the hit song “Kana Ndanyura” by popular musician Killer T. Among the notable guests was Member of Parliament and close friend Chamu Chiwanza, who was seen dancing with his partner in the video.

The event drew significant attention and congratulations from the public, highlighting Chiyangwa’s continued prominence in both business and social circles.

