Mashava Zesa woman dumps hubby for public prosecutor

Muchichisi wochichisa mukadzi wemunhu kusvika asiya murume. This is happening muberere medu, kudhuze nekumaGumtree.

Konhasi wire dzinenge dzichitsva paAlima Studio, kune latest from Extra Basso, Baba Sharo, haa muno dambura mapatapata nekutamba paXmas apa gore rino. I can imagine after spending nearly a year munhu asina kumbojaivha wowana mukana, haa hameno pasi panotsemuka chete.

Anyway, back to the business of the day, to Mashava once again, iyo Mashava inenge ichatora mukombe gore rino, Jerera uchenjere kukundwa, zviTokwe Mukosi zvanyarara nelockdown.

While others were not allowed to travel without permits or Police clearance letters or on company business, prosecutors and Zesa employees were allowed to move around as they provide an essential service.

While others were on lockdown, others were locking each other in the houses, kumba kwaMai vekuZesa Mashava ikoko, muchichisi anga asingabvi kusvika Mai vekuZesa vati shaa handei kuCourt undibatsire ndirambe murume timwe hwahwa.

You remember that hit, ramba murume timwe hwahwa ndigo kutengera chingoto, uyu chake, uyu chake…something like that, on the other hand the Zesa woman was saying idya mari mukadzi ayende, kuti ikarenda here raunogara naro gore rose.

You are already wondering kuti ko who are these nincompoops, yes they have names, the Zesa woman has two kids and her name is Kudzaneni the surname has something to do with kutaurirana or something of that sort.

The prosecutor’s name ……eish hiii hokoyo, he drives one of the big cars, not Bentley, not Lamborghini, not yaGinimbi but from Bavaria ehe, not BMW, not Audi, imwe yacho yasara.

His first name is Anotis.

The relationship was exposed after prosecutor’s wife visited Zesa woman after being informed by informers that the husband had been snatched by a woman in Mashava, kwaBere aakutogarako, kumba haachauyi, mhuri haachachengeti.

The story went viral because the prosecutor’s wife brought some parcel which she told the Zesa woman in full glare of onlookers, munongoziva vanhu vanoda zvinhu, to share with the prosecutor, kwai ngatingoitai kuti tose tiwane pasawana anonyunyuta.

The Zesa woman then chased away the prosecutor and hooked up with makorokoza, kondovaneyese paMashava, the other korokoza drives a twin cab Toyota Hilux.

As usual shiri inemuririro wayo hairegi, she also fell for another korokoza, but little did she know kuti vanhu ava vanozivana. Two weeks ago the two met at the whore Zesa woman, chakabuda apo chakaoma.

The two teamed up and went into the bush, vakanogwanhura ano mazijamhu emutondo, vakomana, pakabikwa munhu. Bere yose yakaungana munhu achishandwa kusvika shamu dzapera. Imagine a married woman double crossing makorokoza. Kusanyara robwa! She was admitted at the local hospital and only discharged after three days, three good days nursing injuries.

As usual makuhwa ngaatsve, next week tirikwenyu. Kwai mota iya yeka slay kenzara refu katsvuku tsvuku kaya kekuRoma who was HOTH’s guest last year yakawa, shame. Better haana kufa zvake.