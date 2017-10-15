What to do if your man is a sex addict

There’s a growing list of sexual assault allegations. Harvey Weinstein, 65, has been fired from his production company and his wife has left him. So reports that he is about to undergo therapy for sex addiction are unsurprising.

His wife Georgina Chapman, 41, was initially thought to be standing by him. But then the Marchesa designer described his behaviour as “unforgivable” and said her “heart breaks for all women who suffered pain”.

So just what constitutes a “sex addiction” and what effect can it have on a spouse?

Shock, isolation and disbelief are the first things a woman feels when she finds out her partner has a sex addiction.

One of the first questions women ask is: Can sex addiction be real, or is it an excuse for infidelity, porn and bad behaviour?

That’s understandable. Whatever drives a partner’s behaviour, the result will be betrayal. Adultery is adultery.