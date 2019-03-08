Man catches daughter pants down with neighbour. . . “He should knock first, I have a right to privacy”

A MAN from Matshobana in Bulawayo was arrested after he severely beat his daughter and her boyfriend whom he found having sex in his house.

Zanele Hadebe (22) brought her neighbour cum boyfriend Tanaka Moyo (30) home. She didn’t suspect that her father Felix Hadebe (55) would walk in on them playing the adult game. When he did, he wasn’t amused and attacked the pair who cut short their act. Moyo made the great escape after a few hits leaving his lover at the mercy of her angry father.

Using a metal rod, Hadebe struck them hard but because Zanele was at home and was slow to react she was heavily beaten. Her cries were heard by neighbours but they came a little bit late. The only thing that could be done was ferry her to Mpilo Central Hospital.

For the offence, Hadebe was arrested. Zanele who has since recovered from the nasty beating told B-Metro that her father should have first knocked instead of barging into her bedroom.

“He should have knocked because I have the right to privacy because it’s my room,’’ she said.

She believes that’s not the way her father should have reacted in the first place.

“Anger should not make a parent beat a child this way,” she added.

With bruises all over her body she can’t do house chores or even properly bath. With her father behind the slammer, she felt pressure to drop charges and let him come home. But that does not change her father’s perception — if she goes out of line he will discipline her again.

“I will not allow such nonsense in my household, if she wants to behave in such a manner she must get married so that she can do whatever she wants in her own house,’’ he said.

The sneaky boyfriend thinks her girlfriend’s father belongs behind bars.

“He is a violent father who abuses his daughter, he must be arrested,” said Moyo.

Apparently it was a known thing that whenever Hadebe was at work, Moyo and Zanele played “husband and wife” at the house.